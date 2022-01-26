Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Girls
Dawson 27 Talkington 22
Levelland 65 Snyder 30
Shallowater 86 Tulia 40
Kingdom Prep 55 Christ The King 37
Midland Legacy 48 Frenship 32
Jayton 35 Motley County 19
Sudan 64 Seagraves 17
Estacado 47 Big Spring 41
Brownfield 87 Denver City 17
Coronado 67 Lubbock High 36
Lubbock Cooper 59 Abilene Cooper 44
Lubbock Christian 50 Trinity Christian 43
Hale Center 46 New Deal 37
Monterey 55 Abilene Wylie 48
Spur 50 Paducah 29
Sands 85 Garden City 13
Borden County 52 Klondike 48
New Home 59 Post 22
Lubbock Titans 46 Nazareth 45
Abernathy 55 Slaton 45
Sundown 79 Morton 36
Smyer 26 Tahoka 19
Lorenzo 45 O’Donnell 40
Valley 36 Claude 29
Muleshoe 77 Friona 25
Whiteface 57 Whitharral 5
Boys
All Saints 61 Ascension 35
Shallowater 62 Tulia 50
Sundown 54 Morton 40
Trinity Christian 61 Lubbock Christian 38
Lubbock Cooper 62 Abilene Cooper 39
Guthrie 76 Patton Springs 52
New Deal 66 Hale Center 45
Denver City 55 Brownfield 41
Jayton 65 Motley County 15
Loop 43 Wellman-Union 38
Kingdom Prep 68 Christ the King 41
Levelland 40 Snyder 33
Seagraves 49 Sudan 40
New Home 88 Post 30
Estacado 70 Big Spring 54
Frenship 56 Midland Legacy 47
Lubbock High 70 Coronado 56
Abernathy 48 Slaton 24
Abilene Wylie 50 Monterey 46
Lorenzo 53 O’Donnell 28
Dimmitt 52 Littlefield 46
Smyer 54 Tahoka 48
Sweetwater 67 Lake View 53
Garden City 56 Sands 33
Valley 63 Claude 25
Paducah 38 Spur 31
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.