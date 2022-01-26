Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, January 25

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 1/25/2022
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Girls

Dawson 27 Talkington 22

Levelland 65 Snyder 30

Shallowater 86 Tulia 40

Kingdom Prep 55 Christ The King 37

Midland Legacy 48 Frenship 32

Jayton 35 Motley County 19

Sudan 64 Seagraves 17

Estacado 47 Big Spring 41

Brownfield 87 Denver City 17

Coronado 67 Lubbock High 36

Lubbock Cooper 59 Abilene Cooper 44

Lubbock Christian 50 Trinity Christian 43

Hale Center 46 New Deal 37

Monterey 55 Abilene Wylie 48

Spur 50 Paducah 29

Sands 85 Garden City 13

Borden County 52 Klondike 48

New Home 59 Post 22

Lubbock Titans 46 Nazareth 45

Abernathy 55 Slaton 45

Sundown 79 Morton 36

Smyer 26 Tahoka 19

Lorenzo 45 O’Donnell 40

Valley 36 Claude 29

Muleshoe 77 Friona 25

Whiteface 57 Whitharral 5

Boys

All Saints 61 Ascension 35

Shallowater 62 Tulia 50

Sundown 54 Morton 40

Trinity Christian 61 Lubbock Christian 38

Lubbock Cooper 62 Abilene Cooper 39

Guthrie 76 Patton Springs 52

New Deal 66 Hale Center 45

Denver City 55 Brownfield 41

Jayton 65 Motley County 15

Loop 43 Wellman-Union 38

Kingdom Prep 68 Christ the King 41

Levelland 40 Snyder 33

Seagraves 49 Sudan 40

New Home 88 Post 30

Estacado 70 Big Spring 54

Frenship 56 Midland Legacy 47

Lubbock High 70 Coronado 56

Abernathy 48 Slaton 24

Abilene Wylie 50 Monterey 46

Lorenzo 53 O’Donnell 28

Dimmitt 52 Littlefield 46

Smyer 54 Tahoka 48

Sweetwater 67 Lake View 53

Garden City 56 Sands 33

Valley 63 Claude 25

Paducah 38 Spur 31

