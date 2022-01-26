Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Joey McGuire named in High School Football Hall of Fame 2022 class

TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame has announced nine new inductees for the 2022 class, and among them is new Texas Tech Football head coach Joey McGuire.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, McGuire is being honored for his career coaching at Cedar Hill High School from 2003 to 2016. Cisco Junior College head coach John Parchman, a Roosevelt High School and Texas Tech alum, is also being honored for his time as head coach at Midland Lee High School.

2022′s athlete inductees over the decades include Rodney Allison, current executive director for the Double T Varsity Club.

The class will be formally recognized and inducted at a private event on May 7, at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas.

See the full High School Football Hall of Fame 2022 class here:

1959 & Before – Dick Stafford – Temple High School

1960s – Ray Rhodes – Mexia High School

1970s – Rodney Allison - Odessa High School

1980s – Shea Walker – Port Arthur Jefferson High School

1990s – Tony Brackens - Fairfield High School

2000s – Colt McCoy – Tuscola Jim Ned High School

Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach – John Parchman – Midland Lee High School

Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach – Joey McGuire – Cedar Hill High School

Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game – Robert Wilcox – Announcer Iowa Park High School

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
Chad Edward Joyce sentenced to 20 years.
Man who stalked radio DJ sentenced to 20 years in prison
LUBBOCK POLICE
Injuries reported after central Lubbock shooting
Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
FBI: Brisendine admitted to trading child pornography since 2014

Latest News

Jace Jung favorite to repeat as Big 12 Player of the Year
TTU Baseball: Jace Jung favorite to repeat as Big 12 Player of the Year
The 13th ranked Red Raiders battled #5 Kansas into double overtime in Lawrence, coming up just...
#13 Red Raiders fall to #5 Kansas in double overtime
No. 18 Tech knocks off WVU by 13
Red Raiders rise to No. 13 nationally
Despite an impressive 32-point performance by Vivian Gray, the Lady Raiders came up short in...
Lady Raiders drop road game to Kansas, 71-57