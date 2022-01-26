Joey McGuire named in High School Football Hall of Fame 2022 class

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame has announced nine new inductees for the 2022 class, and among them is new Texas Tech Football head coach Joey McGuire.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, McGuire is being honored for his career coaching at Cedar Hill High School from 2003 to 2016. Cisco Junior College head coach John Parchman, a Roosevelt High School and Texas Tech alum, is also being honored for his time as head coach at Midland Lee High School.

2022′s athlete inductees over the decades include Rodney Allison, current executive director for the Double T Varsity Club.

The class will be formally recognized and inducted at a private event on May 7, at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas.

See the full High School Football Hall of Fame 2022 class here:

1959 & Before – Dick Stafford – Temple High School

1960s – Ray Rhodes – Mexia High School

1970s – Rodney Allison - Odessa High School

1980s – Shea Walker – Port Arthur Jefferson High School

1990s – Tony Brackens - Fairfield High School

2000s – Colt McCoy – Tuscola Jim Ned High School

Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach – John Parchman – Midland Lee High School

Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach – Joey McGuire – Cedar Hill High School

Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game – Robert Wilcox – Announcer Iowa Park High School

