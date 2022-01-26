Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Red

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Red, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old blood hound.

Staff say Red loves attention and other pets. He also gets along well with other dogs, but he does like to play rough and rowdy. Red is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
Chad Edward Joyce sentenced to 20 years.
Man who stalked radio DJ sentenced to 20 years in prison
LUBBOCK POLICE
Injuries reported after central Lubbock shooting
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
FBI: Brisendine admitted to trading child pornography since 2014
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Red
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Meet Red
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Macho
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Macho