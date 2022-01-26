KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Red

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Red, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old blood hound.

Staff say Red loves attention and other pets. He also gets along well with other dogs, but he does like to play rough and rowdy. Red is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

