Lubbock Police Department welcomes six graduates

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are six new Lubbock police officers ready to patrol the streets!

Class 2021-B graduated from the Academy today. The ceremony took place at the Civic Center.

Marco Gonzalez, Dylan Hand, Cameron Loewritkeit, Cornelio Mendez, Reagan Southard, and Austin Taylor received their diplomas and badges.

Chief Floyd Mitchell welcomed them to the LPD family and reminded them about the honor and duty that comes with the badge.

