Lubbock service departments prepare for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the winter weather headed our way, one school in our area has already chosen to delay classes. You can check that list here as it changes. Many drivers will still have to get out on the roads.

“Well, we’re as ready as ready’s gonna be. We have our materials, we have our people,” Mike Gilliland, Director of Public Utilities for the City of Lubbock said.

Ahead of the storm, City crews are doing what they can to prepare for bad road conditions. Gilliland says that means filling up 12 salts and sand trucks and making sure snowplows are ready to go.

“And so, getting all of those mechanical details worked out, fueled up. The barn back here behind me, we have plenty of mix of sand and salt ready to go. So, yeah, we’re prepared and ready,” he said.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will be staffed starting at midnight. Streets crews will start their 12-hour shifts then, too. With freezing drizzle in the forecast, Gilliland says it’s best to wait until some of that starts to fall to spread the sand and salt mixture.

“If we put it out on the streets before a storm hits, then the wind wash from the traffic will just kind of blow it off the streets and blows it into our environment, we don’t really like that,” Gilliland said.

TxDOT crews, who use a brine solution on bridges and overpasses, have already started pre-treating roadways in Lubbock County. Dianah Ascencio, a spokesperson for TxDOT, sent the following statement:

“It’s important for drivers and the public to keep in mind that the materials we use (brine and rock salt) only aid to keep ice from bonding to the roadway (it also helps to melt snow) but brine does not stop moisture from freezing or ice from forming. In freezing temperatures, moisture will freeze. That’s why it’s so important for drivers to do their part by practicing safe driving behaviors. That means staying alert, slowing down, and driving to conditions—especially when approaching bridges or overpasses. Elevated structures are the first parts of the roadway that tend to freeze.”

TxDOT’s tips drivers can follow to stay safe on the road include:

Slow down and drive to conditions.

Increase your following distance.

Allow extra time for travel.

Don’t use cruise control.

Watch carefully for snowplows and other winter weather operations equipment. Stay at least 200 feet back if you are behind a snowplow.

Stay informed by watching weather reports and checking road conditions at drivetexas.org.

Gilliland says the best thing you can do is stay home.

“Try as we might, we will never defeat Mother Nature, just not going to happen. So, if you don’t need to be out in this, don’t get out. Don’t put your property and yourself in jeopardy,” Gilliland said.

While you’re at home, Lubbock fire rescue has some tips to stay warm:

Never use an oven to heat your home.

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, or space heaters.

Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.

Plug only one heat-producing appliance (such as a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.

Turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year.

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container, and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.

Working smoke alarms are especially important during a loss of power when people may use alternate forms of heating equipment, portable generators, and candles.

Use flashlights for emergency lighting and stock up on batteries.

Never use candles for emergency lighting. Many things in your home can catch fire if they are too close to a candle’s flame.

Portable generators are useful during storms, but if not used safely, they can cause injury and death.

Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from your home.

If you have to get out on the road, Gilliland says to keep extra distance between you and other cars.

“And keep your distance from all the working vehicles you see, the emergency vehicles, fire, police, EMS, and Public Works. Keep your distance because they’re out doing a job and they need their safety, as well,” he said.

