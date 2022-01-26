Moderate injuries after car hits pole on 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a red pickup hitting a pole on 4th Street in front of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called just after 2 p.m., to the 3600 block of 4th Street. According to a KCBD photojournalist on scene, one person was transported from the scene by EMS.

LPD says one person was reported with moderate injuries. Eastbound traffic on 4th Street east of the Texas Tech Parkway intersection was being diverted.

With freezing temperatures and wet conditions on the South Plains for Wednesday, drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways.

