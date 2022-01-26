The Salvation Army Mobile Canteen will provide food and warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army Mobile Canteen will mobilize at 5:45 to make its way to Saint Benedict’s Chapel (1615 28th St) and be there from 6:00-6:30 P.M. Afterwards, they will be driving for about an hour.

Dave Freriks, the Disaster Relief coordinator with the Salvation Army, said they would be giving out ready-to-eat meals, emergency blankets, socks, gloves, and more.

He also advised they are running low on socks, so if anyone is interested in dropping off long socks at the Salvation Army along with any of the accessories above to brave the weather, to do so promptly.

The Salvation Army is located at 1111 16th St.

