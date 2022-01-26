Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Slaton Army Veteran receives free, new smile

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Army Veteran from Slaton has a new smile and new confidence.

Nelly Hopson was the winner of the fifth annual “Smiles for Soldiers” full-arch restoration. It was awarded by Lubbock Oral Surgeon, Dr. Robert Ioppolo.

After the surgery, Hopson said her smile is a part of her life she is happy to have back.

“I feel wonderful! I think the first thing I really truly remember after waking up was my grandson saying: ‘I haven’t seen her like that in a lot of years,” said Hopson.

That happiness her grandson saw is something she will use in her job as a nurse and educator.

For Dr. Ioppolo, a veteran himself, this is a way to thank those who serve our country.

He says Hopson’s health was a perfect match for the procedure. She is celebrating by sending smiling photos to her family - including grandkids and great-grandkids.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
Chad Edward Joyce sentenced to 20 years.
Man who stalked radio DJ sentenced to 20 years in prison
LUBBOCK POLICE
Injuries reported after central Lubbock shooting
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
FBI: Brisendine admitted to trading child pornography since 2014
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

City of Plainview District Seven Council Member, Lorie Rodriguez, Sworn In
City of Plainview District 7 councilmember sworn in
Lubbock VFW Post 2466 hosts Vietnam Peace Accord ceremony
Waters Elementary Teacher wins Texas VFW Teacher of the Year
Waters Elementary Teacher wins Texas VFW Teacher of the Year
Exponanza, Lubbock County Expo Center Fundraiser
The Bellamy Brothers kick off first fundraiser for new Lubbock County Expo Center