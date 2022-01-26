Slaton Army Veteran receives free, new smile

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Army Veteran from Slaton has a new smile and new confidence.

Nelly Hopson was the winner of the fifth annual “Smiles for Soldiers” full-arch restoration. It was awarded by Lubbock Oral Surgeon, Dr. Robert Ioppolo.

After the surgery, Hopson said her smile is a part of her life she is happy to have back.

“I feel wonderful! I think the first thing I really truly remember after waking up was my grandson saying: ‘I haven’t seen her like that in a lot of years,” said Hopson.

That happiness her grandson saw is something she will use in her job as a nurse and educator.

For Dr. Ioppolo, a veteran himself, this is a way to thank those who serve our country.

He says Hopson’s health was a perfect match for the procedure. She is celebrating by sending smiling photos to her family - including grandkids and great-grandkids.

