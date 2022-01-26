SOUTH PLAINS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hazardous winter driving conditions may impact travel in the area through Thursday morning. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, may be (or become) icy and slick. Drive, and walk, as though you will encounter ice.

Light snow showers are expected across much of the KCBD viewing area today. For the Lubbock area the most likely time for snow is mid-morning through early afternoon.

To call the incoming winter weather system a storm may be a stretch for these here parts. It is likely, however, to be impactful. (KCBD First Alert)

Total snow accumulations from a dusting to around two inches are anticipated. The greatest snowfall amounts will be in the northern KCBD viewing area, southern Panhandle, where up to 3 inches of snow is possible.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes the South Plains, southern Texas Panhandle, northern Rolling Plains, and eastern New Mexico. It is scheduled to expire at 6 PM CST today, Wednesday.

Snow began well before sunrise in the Panhandle and has been spreading south and east. Light snow will gradually increase across much of the viewing area during the morning, then will gradually end from west to east this afternoon. A few showers may linger through early evening over the eastern viewing area.

There may be slick/icy areas into tomorrow morning. You can limit, to a degree, your risk by driving to conditions. Allow extra drive-time, slow down, and keep more than the usual space between vehicles. Also, day or night, whether you are driving in fog, dust, smoke, rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow, turn on your low-beam headlights. It helps other drivers see you.

Heading outside, watch your first few steps on stairs, sidewalks, driveways, and decks.

In addition to the light snow showers, today will be cloudy and very cold. Temperatures in the Lubbock area tomorrow will range from a morning low of about 21° to a peak of about 29°. I don’t expect any location in the viewing area to get above freezing until late tomorrow morning.

Hazardous road conditions may continue into Thursday morning. In addition to areas of ice and snow on area roads, there may be patchy freezing fog.

Drive smart, stay safe.

