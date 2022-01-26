Wallace Theater in Levelland now hiring actors, technical theater workers

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Wallace Theater in Levelland is now hiring for their upcoming production of Ken Ludwig’s Shakespeare in Hollywood.

Shakespeare in Hollywood will be directed by The Wallace’s Artistic Director Anna Hogan. It is the opening piece for The Wallace’s 2022 Season entitled “Gather: exploring the significance of a community gathering place and the impact of a community dialogue.”

The Wallace is seeking comedic actors for their production. Auditions will take place on Saturday, February 5 at The Wallace Theater in Levelland, and Sunday, February 6 at the LHUCA Icehouse in Lubbock. Actors can see a list of available characters, performance and rehearsal details, view audition requirements, and submit for an audition slot by visiting WallaceTheater.com/Auditions. Please note that auditions are by appointment only.

The Wallace is also seeking crew members to join an innovative, driven team dedicated to creating the world of Ken Ludwig’s Shakespeare in Hollywood. They are looking for stage managers, designers, fight captains, etc. To submit your application, visit WallaceTheater.com/work-with-us.

Shakespeare in Hollywood will perform at the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre April 6 - 10. The Wallace plans to return to hosting shows in its home venue later this year once this phase of renovations is completed. Tickets for this production will be available on February 14, 2022. Learn more at WallaceTheater.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.