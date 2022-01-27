17-year-old charged with criminally negligent homicide in Jan. 13 shooting

**From Lubbock Police**

This story will be updated

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has made an arrest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Austin Cruz.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4900 block of 9th Street received at 9:04 a.m. Jan. 13. Officers located Cruz with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The initial investigation indicates Cruz was visiting 17-year-old Jaden Montelongo at his house. Cruz and Montelongo were handling the firearm when Cruz was shot.

A warrant for criminally negligent homicide was issued for Montelongo, who turned himself into the Lubbock County Detention Center at approximately 8:30 p.m. January 25. He was booked into the center and is being held on $50,000 bond.

