‘Back in the Saddle’ 70th Annual Pancake Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Lions Club’s invites you to get “Back in the Saddle” of life and join us for a great tradition! The Pancake Festival is a terrific event we are proud to present each year and it gives our entire community an opportunity to gather together and support many worthy causes

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children three and under eat free! Advance tickets are available from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, by phone at 763-4789, and at www.lubbocklions.org until 3 p.m. Friday Feb. 18th.

Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. Our goal is to raise over $140,000 this year!

WHEN: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 7:00 AM –8:00 PM

WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center-1501 Mac Davis Lane

We will also have raffle prizes available for 1 TOKEN (1 token = $1). These items will include lots of great merchandise totaling over $2.000 in value!

Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. (KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.