Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Back in the Saddle’ 70th Annual Pancake Festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Lions Club’s invites you to get “Back in the Saddle” of life and join us for a great tradition! The Pancake Festival is a terrific event we are proud to present each year and it gives our entire community an opportunity to gather together and support many worthy causes

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children three and under eat free! Advance tickets are available from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, by phone at 763-4789, and at www.lubbocklions.org until 3 p.m. Friday Feb. 18th.

Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. Our goal is to raise over $140,000 this year!

WHEN: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 7:00 AM –8:00 PM

WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center-1501 Mac Davis Lane

We will also have raffle prizes available for 1 TOKEN (1 token = $1). These items will include lots of great merchandise totaling over $2.000 in value!

Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to...
Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities.(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
To call the incoming winter weather system a storm may be a stretch for these here parts. It is...
Dangerous road conditions expected as snow falls across the South Plains
Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages

Latest News

Freddy Garcia was presented with the Citizen's Medal of Valor, the highest award given to...
Lubbock man awarded Citizen’s Medal of Valor by Lubbock Fire Department
Noon Notebook: 70th Annual Pancake Festival
Noon Notebook: 70th Annual Pancake Festival
Levelland Animal Shelter offering free adoptions before euthanizing after it reaches capacity.
Levelland Animal Shelter at capacity, offering free adoptions for 24-hours before euthanizing
State Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, on the Senate floor on May 6, 2019.
Texas violated voting rights law during redistricting, retiring state GOP senator says in sworn court statement