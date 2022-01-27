Local Listings
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Casey Owens
Casey Owens(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Casey Owens, 42, has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of 38-year-old Landon Terry. Owens was accused of waiting in ambush and killing Terry at his ex-girlfriend’s home. The punishment is a range of five to 99 years in prison. The sentencing hearing is set for Friday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m.

The plea bargain is for 40 years in prison.

The murder of 38-year-old Landon Terry happened at a home in the 6000 block of 88th Street back on Friday morning, Dec. 22, 2017.

Officers found Terry on the ground struggling to breathe after being shot in the chest, left leg, and right bicep.

Terry was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died.

The woman who called police said Owens was an ex-boyfriend who used to live at that home with her.

The police report said, “Owens had entered the listed residence without authorization and had hidden, waiting for her to return to the residence before threatening her and shooting Terry.”

Police say Owens hit her in the head with a gun before shooting Terry.

