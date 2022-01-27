Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Crews respond to storage facility fire in Northwest Lubbock County

A storage facility was reported to be on fire in Northwest Lubbock County Thursday morning.
A storage facility was reported to be on fire in Northwest Lubbock County Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A storage facility was reported to be on fire in Northwest Lubbock County Thursday morning.

Both the Shallowater Fire Department and West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 5101 Clovis Rd. just before 9:45 a.m.

The storage facility is located next to the Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre. No word yet on if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Northwest Lubbock storage facility fire

Crews are responding to a fire at a storage facility in Northwest Lubbock County.

Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday, January 27, 2022

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
To call the incoming winter weather system a storm may be a stretch for these here parts. It is...
Dangerous road conditions expected as snow falls across the South Plains
Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages

Latest News

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Grace Clinic Logo
At home COVID-19 tests now available at Grace Clinic Pharmacy
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Thursday, Jan. 27
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Thursday, Jan. 27
On the morning commute anticipate the possibility of low visibility in freezing fog, and the...
Sun and warmth on the way