Crews respond to storage facility fire in Northwest Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A storage facility was reported to be on fire in Northwest Lubbock County Thursday morning.

Both the Shallowater Fire Department and West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 5101 Clovis Rd. just before 9:45 a.m.

The storage facility is located next to the Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre. No word yet on if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Northwest Lubbock storage facility fire Crews are responding to a fire at a storage facility in Northwest Lubbock County. Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday, January 27, 2022

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.