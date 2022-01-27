Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

School delays and cancellations

  • Floydada, Meadow, Spur and Tahoka are all delayed until 10 this morning
  • For Spur and Tahoka, those schools have said buses are also delayed
  • Keep up with the latest delays: here

Texas reports more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19

Suspect in Harris County deputy’s murder arrested

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
To call the incoming winter weather system a storm may be a stretch for these here parts. It is...
Dangerous road conditions expected as snow falls across the South Plains
Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages

Latest News

On the morning commute anticipate the possibility of low visibility in freezing fog, and the...
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY
Daybreak Today at 6 - 1/27/22
Daybreak Today at 6 - Thursday, Jan. 27
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a virtual public meeting on Wednesday to...
TxDOT solicits citizen comments for proposed revitalization of Ave. Q downtown