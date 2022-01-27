Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

School delays and cancellations

Floydada, Meadow, Spur and Tahoka are all delayed until 10 this morning

For Spur and Tahoka, those schools have said buses are also delayed

Keep up with the latest delays: here

Texas reports more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19

The state says it is still seeing an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, but new cases are decreasing

As of right now, 57.8% of Texans are fully vaccinated

Follow the latest in Lubbock data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 487 new cases on Wednesday

Suspect in Harris County deputy’s murder arrested

Oscar Rosales is now back in Houston after being extradited from Mexico

Galloway was originally from Snyder

Details here: Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.