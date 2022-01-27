Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
School delays and cancellations
- Floydada, Meadow, Spur and Tahoka are all delayed until 10 this morning
- For Spur and Tahoka, those schools have said buses are also delayed
- Keep up with the latest delays: here
Texas reports more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19
- The state says it is still seeing an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, but new cases are decreasing
- As of right now, 57.8% of Texans are fully vaccinated
- Follow the latest in Lubbock data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 487 new cases on Wednesday
Suspect in Harris County deputy’s murder arrested
- Oscar Rosales is now back in Houston after being extradited from Mexico
- Galloway was originally from Snyder
- Details here: Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested
