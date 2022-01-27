LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On the morning commute anticipate the possibility of low visibility in freezing fog, and the possibility of icy areas. The main threat of icy/slick spots is on elevated surfaces and in the northern KCBD viewing area where - in some areas - snow remains on the ground this morning.

On the morning commute anticipate the possibility of low visibility in freezing fog, and the possibility of icy areas. (KCBD First Alert)

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the KCBD viewing area until 9 AM. Use extra caution on your morning commute. Leave early, allowing extra time to arrive safely at your destination. Slow down and start and stop more gently. Keep extra space between your and other vehicles. Keep your low-beam headlights on. Even during the day. It helps other drivers see you.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.