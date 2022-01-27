Friday will be our last below-average afternoon for several days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool again tomorrow but then temperatures will begin to climb into the mid 60s by the weekend with quiet weather ahead.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

A chilly afternoon today but much warmer than yesterday. Temps climbed into the 40s and lower 50s across the South Plains today. We will see another cold night tonight with temps below average, lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will remain breezy through the night from the north with mostly clear skies.

Friday will be basically a carbon copy of today. Mostly sunny skies, a breeze from the north/west around 10 mph, and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. This will be our last afternoon of below-average temps through at least Tuesday.

Heading into a gorgeous weekend with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine, mild winds, and dry conditions. It will not be a good weekend to do any outdoor burning as we remain in drought conditions, but all other outdoor activities are a go.

Our eye is on our next storm system which looks to move in with a cold front mid-week next week. This will likely bring us much colder temperatures and a chance for some wintry precipitation. Details will become more clear in the next couple of days on this activity, but until then enjoy the beautiful weekend ahead!

