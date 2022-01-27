Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

At home COVID-19 tests now available at Grace Clinic Pharmacy

Grace Clinic Logo
Grace Clinic Logo
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At home COVID-19 tests are now available for our community members to purchase at the Grace Clinic Pharmacy.

Grace Clinic Pharmacy, located on Marsha Sharp Freeway between Slide and Quaker, is now selling the Abbott BinaxNow Rapid At Home Antigen Tests for $25 a box. Two nasal swab tests are included per box. Results are available within 15 minutes.

We ask our community members to not enter the building but instead use the pharmacy drive-up window located on the west side of the building. The pharmacy is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to get tested,” Grace Clinic Pharmacy Director Jennifer Nall said. “By offering these tests to our community we hope to not only slow the spread of COVID-19 but also provide some necessary relief to our overwhelmed health care workers.”

If a test is positive, the City of Lubbock Health Department can provide advice and guidance on quarantine and treatment. The health department can be reached at (806) 775-2933.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
To call the incoming winter weather system a storm may be a stretch for these here parts. It is...
Dangerous road conditions expected as snow falls across the South Plains
Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages

Latest News

KCBD's Daybreak Today - Thursday, Jan. 27
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Thursday, Jan. 27
On the morning commute anticipate the possibility of low visibility in freezing fog, and the...
Sun and warmth on the way
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 1/27/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Thursday, Jan. 27
Sundown has hired former Crosbyton football coach Brannon Rodgers to be their new Head Football...
Sundown hires Brannon Rodgers to be Roughnecks Football Coach, Athletic Director