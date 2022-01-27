At home COVID-19 tests now available at Grace Clinic Pharmacy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At home COVID-19 tests are now available for our community members to purchase at the Grace Clinic Pharmacy.

Grace Clinic Pharmacy, located on Marsha Sharp Freeway between Slide and Quaker, is now selling the Abbott BinaxNow Rapid At Home Antigen Tests for $25 a box. Two nasal swab tests are included per box. Results are available within 15 minutes.

We ask our community members to not enter the building but instead use the pharmacy drive-up window located on the west side of the building. The pharmacy is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to get tested,” Grace Clinic Pharmacy Director Jennifer Nall said. “By offering these tests to our community we hope to not only slow the spread of COVID-19 but also provide some necessary relief to our overwhelmed health care workers.”

If a test is positive, the City of Lubbock Health Department can provide advice and guidance on quarantine and treatment. The health department can be reached at (806) 775-2933.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.