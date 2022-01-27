KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Riot, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitbull.

Staff say he is super sweet and goofy. Riot still has that puppy energy and plays well with other dogs. He’s also a quick learner and smart. Riot is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

