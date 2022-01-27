Lady Raiders edged by No. 11 Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking for their third win over a ranked opponent, the Lady Raiders were edged by No. 11 Baylor 88-80 at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders trailed by 13 at the half. They outscored Baylor 28-20 in the third to enter the fourth down five points.

Tech trailed by 16 in the first half, but rallied to tie the game at 79 with 2:36 left.

From there, Baylor scored the next five points to pull away for the road win.

Bryn Gerlich had a career high 22 points.

Vivian Gray scored 21.

Taylah Thomas added 13 points.

Tech was 11-15 from the three-point line.

The Lady Raiders fall to 9-10 on the season and 2-6 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech will remain home for another ranked opponent as No. 13 Iowa State will be in town for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday.

