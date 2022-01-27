Local Listings
Levelland Animal Shelter at capacity, offering free adoptions for 24-hours before euthanizing

Levelland Animal Shelter offering free adoptions before euthanizing after it reaches capacity.
Levelland Animal Shelter offering free adoptions before euthanizing after it reaches capacity.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions for the next 24-hours before it plans to euthanize after the shelter said it is at “maximum capacity”.

The shelter is housing more than 15 animals and is asking the public to come and adopt a pet, but there are a few requirements. Animals must be fixed within 30 days of adoption and must get a rabies shot. The cost is on the doctor. The shelter said it will microchip if the pet lives within Levelland City limits.

Both dogs and cats are available for adoption.

Anyone can walk into the location at 109 Commerce Drive in Levelland or can reach the shelter at 806-891-0829.

The shelter posted on its Facebook page it will “euthanize in 24 hours”, but told KCBD it plans to do what it can to ensure pets are adopted before that happens. Photos of animals available have been posted in its comment section.

