Lubbock man awarded Citizen’s Medal of Valor by Lubbock Fire Department

Freddy Garcia was presented with the Citizen's Medal of Valor, the highest award given to...
Freddy Garcia was presented with the Citizen's Medal of Valor, the highest award given to citizens by the Lubbock Fire Department.(Lubbock Fire Department)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department awarded a Lubbock man the Citizen’s Medal of Valor for rescuing his neighbor in a mobile home fire earlier this month.

Freddy Garcia pulled a man from a burning building at the Acacia Mobile Home Park in North Lubbock on Jan. 9. According to authorities, Garcia broke a window and pulled the man out before the mobile home was destroyed by the flames.

READ MORE: Lubbock Fire Rescue investigating mobile home fire in North Lubbock

“Mr. Garcia’s heroic actions exemplify the best in all West Texans. His bravery in rescuing a total stranger is inspiring,” said Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson, who presented Garcia with the award Tuesday.

Fogerson said Garcia’s actions directly saved the man’s life.

The Citizen’s Medal of Valor is the highest award given to citizens by Lubbock Fire Rescue.

