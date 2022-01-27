Lubbock Participating in 2022 PIT Count

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Homeless Consortium, along with Texas Homeless Network and volunteers from the community will participate in the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count on Friday, January 27.

The PIT Count is a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas.

Over the course of a 24-hour period, trained volunteers will survey the individuals staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations.

The PIT Count provides a snapshot of the homelessness in Lubbock.

SPHC President, Tamara Duncan said, “The PIT Count is an important community effort to better understand who is experiencing homelessness and how we can improve services in our community.”

In addition to counting people, the PIT Count collects information that helps local leaders understand the needs and circumstances of people experiencing homelessness in Lubbock, including gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status, and more. Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and used to improve local response to homelessness. It also serves to compare data from previous years to measure progress toward reducing homelessness.

