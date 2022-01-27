Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Participating in 2022 PIT Count

Results from the PIT Count are used to improve local response to homelessness.
Results from the PIT Count are used to improve local response to homelessness.(Courtesy photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Homeless Consortium, along with Texas Homeless Network and volunteers from the community will participate in the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count on Friday, January 27.

The PIT Count is a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas.

Over the course of a 24-hour period, trained volunteers will survey the individuals staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations.

The PIT Count provides a snapshot of the homelessness in Lubbock.

SPHC President, Tamara Duncan said, “The PIT Count is an important community effort to better understand who is experiencing homelessness and how we can improve services in our community.”

In addition to counting people, the PIT Count collects information that helps local leaders understand the needs and circumstances of people experiencing homelessness in Lubbock, including gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status, and more. Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and used to improve local response to homelessness. It also serves to compare data from previous years to measure progress toward reducing homelessness.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

Lubbock United Way logo (Source: Twitter)
United Way Wraps-Up 75th Anniversary Celebration at Annual Meeting
Levelland Animal Shelter offering free adoptions before euthanizing after it reaches capacity.
Levelland Animal Shelter at capacity, offering free adoptions for 24-hours before euthanizing
Freddy Garcia was presented with the Citizen's Medal of Valor, the highest award given to...
Lubbock man awarded Citizen’s Medal of Valor by Lubbock Fire Department
Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to...
‘Back in the Saddle’ 70th Annual Pancake Festival