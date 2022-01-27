“Mentors and Methods,” the Buddy Holly Center’s latest exhibition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On January 28, the latest exhibition, “Mentors and Methods,” will open to the public in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery.

Curated by John Chinn, the exhibition will feature multiple artists telling their own stories through the art they have submitted that led them to become who they are today.

The idea for this exhibition began two years ago, and the initial thought was to show a diverse group of artists committed to their creative process and the influences by other artists, friends, and experiences that have inspired them to develop ideas for their work.

The featured artists for this exhibition are:

Chris Adams

Catherine Allen

Tan Bo

John Chinn

Kara Donatelli

Tricia Earl

Lahib Jaddo

Yulia Makarova

Deborah Milosevich

Abed Monawar

Chad Plunkett

Ben Sum

Ashton Thornhill

Sara Waters

Matt Wilkins

Most art will be displayed in a finished state. There will be sculptures, paintings, collages, photography, ceramics, print makings, drawings, digital prints, mixed media, and more.

Mentors and Methods will be the exhibition for the February 1 Friday Art Trail, and it will run through March 20, 2022.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is free.

You may visit the Buddy Holly Center website by clicking here for further information.

