“Mentors and Methods,” the Buddy Holly Center’s latest exhibition

The Buddy Holly Center will host Buddy's 76th Birthday Bash on Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Buddy Holly Center will host Buddy's 76th Birthday Bash on Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On January 28, the latest exhibition, “Mentors and Methods,” will open to the public in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery.

Curated by John Chinn, the exhibition will feature multiple artists telling their own stories through the art they have submitted that led them to become who they are today.

The idea for this exhibition began two years ago, and the initial thought was to show a diverse group of artists committed to their creative process and the influences by other artists, friends, and experiences that have inspired them to develop ideas for their work.

The featured artists for this exhibition are:

  • Chris Adams
  • Catherine Allen
  • Tan Bo
  • John Chinn
  • Kara Donatelli
  • Tricia Earl
  • Lahib Jaddo
  • Yulia Makarova
  • Deborah Milosevich
  • Abed Monawar
  • Chad Plunkett
  • Ben Sum
  • Ashton Thornhill
  • Sara Waters
  • Matt Wilkins

Most art will be displayed in a finished state. There will be sculptures, paintings, collages, photography, ceramics, print makings, drawings, digital prints, mixed media, and more.

Mentors and Methods will be the exhibition for the February 1 Friday Art Trail, and it will run through March 20, 2022.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is free.

You may visit the Buddy Holly Center website by clicking here for further information.

