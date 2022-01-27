Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

MLB not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minor leaguers

This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.

While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized.

“Our expert consultants have advised that fully up-to-date vaccination of all on-field staff and others with close player contact provides a safer environment in which to prevent infection and transmission,” MLB said in a statement Thursday.

MLB’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

“Reasonable accommodations will be considered for staff members who receive an exemption to this requirement. Such exemptions will be considered on an individual basis and in accordance with state law. We continue to strongly encourage vaccination among minor league players and make resources available to minor league teams and players toward that goal,” MLB said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
To call the incoming winter weather system a storm may be a stretch for these here parts. It is...
Dangerous road conditions expected as snow falls across the South Plains
Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages

Latest News

In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
17-year-old Jaden Montelongo turned himself into the Lubbock County Detention Center at...
17-year-old charged with criminally negligent homicide in Jan. 13 shooting
Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry