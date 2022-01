LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next month and a half, there’s going to be some detours on South Indiana Avenue while crews repave the street.

This affects the area between 154th and 160th Street.

There’s a map of detours available by clicking here but it’s best if you try to avoid the area.

The repairs are expected to last until mid-March.

