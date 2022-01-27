Local Listings
Sundown hires Brannon Rodgers to be Roughnecks Football Coach, Athletic Director

By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sundown has hired former Crosbyton football coach Brannon Rodgers to be their new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. 

The hire was approved early this morning by the school board at a 6:30 a.m. meeting.

Rodgers has been the football coach at Jacksboro for the past five years. Before that he spent 11 years at Crosbyton.

In his 7 years as the Chiefs Head Coach, he went 72-51.

Rodgers is excited to be back in West Texas and taking over Sundown football.

