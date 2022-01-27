Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will head to their fourth straight AFC Championship game on Sunday. Texas Tech leaders and alumni are proud of their former quarterback and the exposure he’s bringing to the university.

As the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, an average 43 million viewers had their eyes glued to the TV. As Mahomes threw in a touchdown pass, Texas Tech’s “Double T” logo was plastered across the ribbon inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“There you have the Texas Tech ‘Double T’ on the ribbon. Patrick Mahomes doing his magic on the field. That’s pretty sweet,” University President Lawrence Schovanec said.

In September, the Chiefs agreed to a marketing campaign with Texas Tech, that’s putting the university in the national spotlight. At the Chiefs’ home games, you can see the ‘Double T’ on the ribbon and the video board at the stadium, and the logo on the Chiefs’ social media posts throughout the season. Schovanec says he hears from people across the nation about the partnership.

“Some begrudgingly, acknowledging our presence. Other university presidents, like ‘how did you do this? and why are you doing this in my backyard?’”

The university’s marketing team says the collaboration has generated more than 18 million social media impressions and 60,000 visits on the admissions website.

“But that doesn’t capture, I think, the sense of pride and visibility that it brings to Tech. Our alumni are very, very pleased and very proud to see the ‘Double T’ up there,” Schovanec said.

While Schovanec couldn’t name the price tag, he says the partnership is a great value to the university. Part of the marketing strategy is aimed at potential student audiences when the Chiefs play in certain cities. He says applications are up 2.5 percent across the board, from California to New York, despite the trend of dropping enrollment at universities across the nation.

“So, we’re fighting that and we need to leverage every resource we have to maintain and grow our enrollment, as we intend to do.”

Schovanec says the partnership has also led to student internships with the Chiefs’ organization and courses on marketing and public relations. With recent donations for university facilities, new coaching hires and big wins in multiple sports, Schovanec says it feels good to be a Red Raider.

He says this partnership is even more meaningful with someone like Patrick Mahomes at the forefront. You can watch him lead the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Sunday at 2 p.m.

