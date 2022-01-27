Ticket reminders, cautions for Texas Tech vs. Texas game

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – With Tuesday, February 1st highly anticipated matchup between Texas Tech and Texas at the United Supermarkets Arena having been sold out for over a month, the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office would like to issue some reminders and cautions regarding tickets for the game.

Scalping and soliciting of tickets on the grounds of the United Supermarkets Arena is strictly prohibited. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the arena on game day. For more details, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/unitedsupermarketsarena/guestServices/facility/policies.php

The only two authorized sources of tickets for this game are tickets directly purchased through the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office and those purchased through our Official Secondary Ticket Partner StubHub. Tickets bought through any other source are not guaranteed to be valid, and the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office will not be able to assist you if you purchase a counterfeit ticket from an unauthorized source. Please use extreme caution when buying through any other third-party source and remember that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Photographs or screenshots of tickets on your phone will not be valid for entry.

Fans seeking assistance on game day regarding the authenticity of their tickets can visit the main ticket office at the United Supermarkets Arena, located at ground level on the west side of the venue. The ticket office will open at 5:30pm on gameday, and the gates will open at 6:30 PM, 90 minutes prior to the 8 PM tip-off time.

Due to the large crowd, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive at the arena and enter as early as possible to beat the crowds that typically form at the doors right before tip-off. Also, as a reminder, Texas Tech Athletics has a clear bag policy. For more information on that policy visit www.texastech.com/clearbagpolicy.

It is recommended not to post pictures of your tickets on social media. If you do choose to post pictures of your tickets to the game on your personal social media, please remember to cover the barcode and seat location.

