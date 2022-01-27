TxDOT solicits citizen comments for proposed revitalization of Ave. Q downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a virtual public meeting on Wednesday to get citizen comments about the proposed revitalization of Avenue Q downtown.

TxDOT Spokesperson Dianah Ascencio said, “A lot of times we get additional info on any project we are working on because we get info from people who drive the roadway every day. There are people who live in the community. We value the input the public gives us...”

You can view the meeting presentation in the video below and get additional materials at the link here.

Comments can be submitted until Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, to be included in the public meeting’s official record. Comment cards are available online and can be emailed to lbb_projects@txdot.gov or mailed to Kylan Francis, 135 Slaton Road, Lubbock Tx 79404.

PREVIOUS STORY: TxDOT plans Avenue Q revitalization project in downtown Lubbock area

Here’s the latest project description provided by TxDOT:

The proposed project will improve mobility and safety through downtown Lubbock on Avenue Q. TxDOT is proposing the rehabilitation of the roadway surface, sidewalks and ADA Ramps, and addition of a median from Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th. This proposal would convert the existing Avenue Q through Downtown Lubbock into a pedestrian friendly facility from Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street. The revitalization of Avenue Q will improve the safety of the public and reduce traffic accidents.

The proposed project options do not require additional right-of-way, and there will be no anticipated displacements.

Maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Lubbock District Office, 135 Slaton Rd., Lubbock, TX 79404. Project materials are also available online at TxDOT.gov and keyword search “Avenue Q Revitalization”. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person option.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.