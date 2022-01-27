United Way Wraps-Up 75th Anniversary Celebration at Annual Meeting

Provided by Lubbock Area United Way

LUBBOCK, TX – Lubbock Area United Way wrapped up its 75th Anniversary Celebration today at its Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

United Way recognized David Alderson with the Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award. The award has been presented each year since 1993 to honor deserving individuals for a lifetime of community service. Alderson has been a dedicated community volunteer, supporting United Way, Texas Tech University, the efforts to revitalize downtown, and numerous other organizations. Alderson served as the United Way Campaign Chair in 2012.

Mark Griffin, 2021 Campaign Chair, announced that $6,000,183 has been contributed to help support United Way’s Community Partners. These contributions will impact more than 115,000 lives across the Lubbock Area in the coming year. Since 1946, more than $205 million has been given by generations of West Texans supporting local nonprofit agencies, families and individuals across the South Plains.

75th Anniversary Chair, Heather Smith with United Supermarkets was recognized for her role in leading the past year’s celebration. Smith committed three years to the project. Her extensive experience in project management helped set the right scope, pull together the best volunteer team, and even pivot plans when a global pandemic threatened to rain on the parade. She also authored the commemorative publication, “Building a Better Lubbock”.

Lisa Thomason with the City of Lubbock was named the 2021 Campaign Volunteer of the Year. Thomason has volunteered to chair the city’s employee campaign for three years, is a member of Women United and is an active supporter of United Way. In 2021, Thomason and her team of “Rally Leaders” led city employees in a campaign that raised $150,041, 38% over their goal and the highest dollar amount ever given by city employees.

Karen Bosscher with the YWCA of Lubbock received the award for the 2021 Community Partner Volunteer of the Year. Bosscher volunteers as a bus driver for the YWCA for children with special needs. Her role has provided critical support to the organization during current labor shortages.

Other items on the agenda included United Way’s recognition of 2021 board members, and introduction of 2022 United Way board leadership, including Becky Palmer as Board Chair and Laura Vinson as Campaign Chair. Also serving on the Executive Committee are Amber Dean, Board Vice Chair; Chris

Boutwell, Treasurer; Dr. Nathaniel Wright, Community Impact Chair; Amy Punchard, Marketing and Communications Chair; and Brad Burgess, Endowment Chair.

In addition, United Way announced new board members Matt Ernst, Becky Garza, Jobi Martinez, Kevin McConic, Kristin Murray, and Rick Rodriguez.

The 2021 Annual Report is available online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org/annualreport or at the United Way office.

ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United Way can be learned at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

