Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking

West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.(West Texas A&M University)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KCBD) - An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University in Canyon has been indicted for wildlife trafficking and violating the Endangered Species Act.

Dr. Richard Kazmaier, 54, is being charged with illegally importing wildlife items, including skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The indictment alleges Kazmaier imported goods from around the world between March 2017 and February 2020.

The Endangered Species Act requires importers to declare wildlife, including parts and products, to U.S. Customs and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services when entering the country.

Kazmaier is also being charged with importing wildlife items from 14 protected species, including the Eurasian otter, lynx, caracal, vervet monkey, greater naked-tailed armadillo, and king bird-of-paradise.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for felony smuggling. The two Endangered Species Act charges are misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year incarceration and a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kazmaier has been a faculty member at WTAMU since 2001. At the time of publishing, the university had removed his biography from its website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game
Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

Results from the PIT Count are used to improve local response to homelessness.
Lubbock Participating in 2022 PIT Count
Lubbock United Way logo (Source: Twitter)
United Way Wraps-Up 75th Anniversary Celebration at Annual Meeting
17-year-old Jaden Montelongo turned himself into the Lubbock County Detention Center at...
17-year-old charged with criminally negligent homicide in Jan. 13 shooting
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry