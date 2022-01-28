Burglary suspect barricaded in Levelland body shop found in ceiling

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police arrested a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in the ceiling of the shop he was burglarizing.

Around 6 a.m., police responded to a burglary in progress at Alvo’s Body Shop in Levelland. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was still inside. He then barricaded himself in the shop.

Officers were able to get inside the shop around 8 a.m. They noticed a chair and a ceiling tile was damaged. They found the suspect hiding in the attic crawl space.

The suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Allen Levario, was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries before being taken to the Hockley County Jail. No injuries were reported.

Levario was charged with burglary of a building.

