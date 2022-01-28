Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Burglary suspect barricaded in Levelland body shop found in ceiling

20-year-old Allen Levario was charged with burglary of a building.
20-year-old Allen Levario was charged with burglary of a building.(Hockley County Jail)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police arrested a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in the ceiling of the shop he was burglarizing.

Around 6 a.m., police responded to a burglary in progress at Alvo’s Body Shop in Levelland. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was still inside. He then barricaded himself in the shop.

Officers were able to get inside the shop around 8 a.m. They noticed a chair and a ceiling tile was damaged. They found the suspect hiding in the attic crawl space.

The suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Allen Levario, was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries before being taken to the Hockley County Jail. No injuries were reported.

Levario was charged with burglary of a building.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Latest News

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College to host 24th annual Scholarship Gala
Noon Notebook: SPC to host 24th annual Scholarship Gala
Noon Notebook: SPC to host 24th annual Scholarship Gala
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 1/28/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Jan. 28
A Waters Elementary School teacher was honored Friday morning after she was named the Texas...
Waters Elementary teacher named Texas VFW Teacher of the Year
KCBD News at Noon - 1/28/22
KCBD News at Noon - Friday, Jan. 28