Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One injured in two-vehicle crash near 84th and Quaker

Casey Owens pleaded guilty to murder in 2017

Teen arrested for criminally negligent homicide

Three Houston officers injured in shootout

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 1/28/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Jan. 28
Daybreak Today at 6 - 1/28/22
Daybreak Today at 6 - Friday, Jan. 28
Traffic has been diverted in the north and south lanes at Quaker and 84th Street as police deal...
Traffic diverted by wreck at Quaker & 84th Street
mail-in ballot
Changes to voting by mail: What you should know