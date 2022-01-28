Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One injured in two-vehicle crash near 84th and Quaker

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a crash Thursday night

Officers responded just after 10 p.m., no other details have been released at this time

Casey Owens pleaded guilty to murder in 2017

Owens is now facing more than 40 years in prison after admitting to killing 38-year-old Landon Terry in 2017

A court hearing to accept his plea deal is set for next Friday

Teen arrested for criminally negligent homicide

A 17-year-old boy is now charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of his friend

Detectives say Jaden Montelongo was playing with a gun when he shot Austin Cruz two weeks ago near 9th and Slide

Three Houston officers injured in shootout

The officers are recovering after being injured in a shootout Thursday

The suspect, Roland Caballero, later surrendered after barricading himself inside a house

