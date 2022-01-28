Fire crews call for action during 30-day burn ban

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock county’s volunteer firefighters say the new burn ban in the South-East area is not going to stop wildfires alone.

They want the residents around there to take charge.

The firefighters addressed the media from the Commissioner’s courtroom this morning.

While they support the panel’s decision to enact the burn ban, they say it’s up to all of us to keep fires from sparking.

They also urge everyone who lives around the Yellow House Canyon Burn Ban zone to take steps to protect their property.

If a fire breaks out, crews will have to perform what they call a “structure triage.”

Tim Smith from the Lubbock County Volunteer Firefighter Association said “they’re going to have to look at these three houses and decide which one they’re going to save. This one may not be on fire, on the left, but they know based on the conditions of the wind, the rate of travel, fuel moisture, and how fast the spread is, that they may just have to say ‘this house is going to burn and we can’t do anything about it.’ Put yourself in these guys’ shoes, they don’t want that to happen.”

Crews say the first step is to create a defensive perimeter around your home, 50 or 100 feet where firefighters can get in-between a structure and an approaching fire if they need to; cut down tall grass and dry tinder close to your house, and trim back the trees around your property, and keep flammable like firewood away from your home.

