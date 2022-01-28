KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old Shepherd mix.

Harley is super sweet and affectionate. He loves to give hugs and be cuddled! He has a goofy personality and likes to play with other dogs at the shelter. Harley is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

