Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old Shepherd mix.

Harley is super sweet and affectionate. He loves to give hugs and be cuddled! He has a goofy personality and likes to play with other dogs at the shelter. Harley is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riot

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Harley
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Harley
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Riot
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riot
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Riot
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Riot
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Red
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Red