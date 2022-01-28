Littlefield PD using USDA grant to replace broken radios

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Littlefield is going to get $21,000 for its police department.

This is federal money from the USDA’s Rural Development Grants.

The money will go toward 15 portable radios, replacing the old and broken ones.

Overall, the USDA announced $13 million for communities throughout Texas, earmarked for public health, safety, and infrastructure.

