Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Littlefield PD using USDA grant to replace broken radios

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Littlefield is going to get $21,000 for its police department.

This is federal money from the USDA’s Rural Development Grants.

The money will go toward 15 portable radios, replacing the old and broken ones.

Overall, the USDA announced $13 million for communities throughout Texas, earmarked for public health, safety, and infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Latest News

Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after...
Parents charged with manslaughter after infant dies from drug toxicity
New Tornado Siren installed near 100th St and University Ave
LP&L crews now installing tornado sirens in the City
Mayor Dan Pope says Lubbock’s economy is better off now than before the pandemic, at least in...
Mayor says Lubbock economy is better than before the pandemic
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 438 new cases on Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 556 new cases on Friday