Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Mayor says Lubbock economy is better than before the pandemic

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Dan Pope says Lubbock’s economy is better off now than before the pandemic, at least in terms of employment.

A campaign video released on Friday says Lubbock currently has an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, compared to three percent this time in 2020.

He says what’s more important is that there are more jobs available in Lubbock, with more people working.

“That’s good news,” Pope said. “That sort of bears out the growth, the housing growth our community has seen. Lot of single family and duplexes being built at the same time with no changes in our multi-family occupancy rate, so very strong economy.”

Last month the State of Texas recorded an unemployment rate of 5 percent.

The Workforce Commission reports record employment, with more than 13 million occupied jobs throughout the state. That’s 50,000 more jobs than November.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Latest News

Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after...
Parents charged with manslaughter after infant dies from drug toxicity
New Tornado Siren installed near 100th St and University Ave
LP&L crews now installing tornado sirens in the City
Littlefield Police Logo (Source: Facebook)
Littlefield PD using USDA grant to replace broken radios
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 438 new cases on Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 556 new cases on Friday