Mayor says Lubbock economy is better than before the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Dan Pope says Lubbock’s economy is better off now than before the pandemic, at least in terms of employment.

A campaign video released on Friday says Lubbock currently has an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, compared to three percent this time in 2020.

He says what’s more important is that there are more jobs available in Lubbock, with more people working.

“That’s good news,” Pope said. “That sort of bears out the growth, the housing growth our community has seen. Lot of single family and duplexes being built at the same time with no changes in our multi-family occupancy rate, so very strong economy.”

Last month the State of Texas recorded an unemployment rate of 5 percent.

The Workforce Commission reports record employment, with more than 13 million occupied jobs throughout the state. That’s 50,000 more jobs than November.

