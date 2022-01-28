Mild, sunny weekend to come

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mild weekend on the way for the South Plains with afternoon temps expected to be in the low to mid 60s both days. It will be a breezy Saturday with southwest winds of 10-20 mph and variable light winds on Sunday.

Skies will be sunny Saturday and clouds will be on the increase on Sunday as an upper level storm moves from New Mexico into the Big Bend and south Texas region late Sunday.

There’s a very slim chance of light rain in the southern South Plains Sunday evening but the best potential for rain will be south of Interstate 20 south to San Antonio.

Monday will be sunny and back in the mid 60s before the temperatures start taking a nose dive late Tuesday through Friday of next week.

There’s a slight chance of snow on Wednesday and Arctic air will be arriving.

