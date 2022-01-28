Rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card up for auction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card is up for auction in The MINT25 Auction.

The 2017 Panini National Treasures Green #161 Patrick Mahomes RPA Rookie Patch Autograph card is the final card in a set of just 15. Labeled 15/15, it is the only card to match Mahomes’s uniform number.

The autographed card is expected to sell for over $1 million.

Just last year, another Mahomes rookie card broke the record for the most expensive football card ever sold. That card sold for $861,000.

The MINT25 Auction is being held by Lelands, the original sports memorabilia auction house. It runs online through Jan. 29 and features 25 rare items, including a letter signed by Babe Ruth and the jersey worn by Michael Jordan in his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

View the card and current bids here.

