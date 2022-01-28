Local Listings
Rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card up for auction

The rare 2017 Mahomes rookie card is expected to sell for over $1 million.
The rare 2017 Mahomes rookie card is expected to sell for over $1 million.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card is up for auction in The MINT25 Auction.

The 2017 Panini National Treasures Green #161 Patrick Mahomes RPA Rookie Patch Autograph card is the final card in a set of just 15. Labeled 15/15, it is the only card to match Mahomes’s uniform number.

The autographed card is expected to sell for over $1 million.

Just last year, another Mahomes rookie card broke the record for the most expensive football card ever sold. That card sold for $861,000.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes rookie card becomes most expensive football card ever sold

The MINT25 Auction is being held by Lelands, the original sports memorabilia auction house. It runs online through Jan. 29 and features 25 rare items, including a letter signed by Babe Ruth and the jersey worn by Michael Jordan in his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

View the card and current bids here.

