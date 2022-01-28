Repeat of Thursday for today then warmer this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will again top out in the upper-40s to mid-50s across the South Plains this afternoon then warm into the 60s for the weekend.

Friday's highs (KCBD)

A nice afternoon ahead of us as temperatures climb into the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 5-10 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies and quiet conditions. Lows again in the teens and 20s, a low of 23 degrees for Lubbock. But becoming much warmer tomorrow afternoon, highs will be in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Still seeing mostly clear skies, a light breeze and dry conditions.

We are keeping our eye on the next chance for some wintry precipitation that looks to move in Wednesday. This will be associated with a cold front pushing through Tuesday bringing us much colder air and the potential for some moisture returning to the South Plains. High temps to round out the workweek will struggle to make it out of the 30s and overnight lows in the lower teens.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.