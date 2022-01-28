Local Listings
Sheriff’s deputy finds ‘lunchbox’ filled with pills, methamphetamine

A Hockley County Sheriff’s deputy who found what looked like a stylish skull lunchbox on the side of the road in Levelland is now searching for the owner.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Hockley County Sheriff’s deputy who found what looked like a stylish skull lunchbox on the side of the road in Levelland is now searching for the owner.

The lunchbox was filled with “several types of narcotics and related paraphernalia, methamphetamine, pills, and marijuana...thrown into the middle of the street for anyone to find.”

It was found in the area of 8th Street and Avenue B on Jan. 19.

No one has come forward to claim their lost property, but Hockley County authorities say they’re still searching for the owner.

They’ve invited the owner to come down and talk to them about it, promising that they can “at least have the lunchbox back.”

So...an update on our found/abandoned property. We put the information out and, surprisingly, no one came forward to...

Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 28, 2022

