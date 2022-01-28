Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech to continue test-optional policy for prospective students

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University announced it will continue its test-optional policy for students applying for admission. The policy, started in 2020, makes submitting ACT or SAT scores optional for prospective students.

The policy was implemented during the pandemic when many students were unable to take standardized tests because of the unavailability or cancellation of testing.

“Universities are increasingly evaluating their test policies, and we know scores don’t always reflect a student’s academic preparedness or potential,” Jamie Hansard, vice president of enrollment management, said.

The test-optional policy is open to any students who do not wish to share their scores. Students, regardless of test score submission, will be considered for applicable scholarships if their application is submitted by the deadline.

For more information, visit the Texas Tech University Office of Undergraduate Admissions website or call (806) 742-1480.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Latest News

Levelland Police arrested a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in the ceiling of the store...
Burglary suspect barricaded in Levelland body shop found in ceiling
4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Quaker Ave.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle crash near South Loop & Slide
The rare 2017 Mahomes rookie card is expected to sell for over $1 million.
Rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card up for auction
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College to host 24th annual Scholarship Gala