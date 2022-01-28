Texas Tech to continue test-optional policy for prospective students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University announced it will continue its test-optional policy for students applying for admission. The policy, started in 2020, makes submitting ACT or SAT scores optional for prospective students.

The policy was implemented during the pandemic when many students were unable to take standardized tests because of the unavailability or cancellation of testing.

“Universities are increasingly evaluating their test policies, and we know scores don’t always reflect a student’s academic preparedness or potential,” Jamie Hansard, vice president of enrollment management, said.

The test-optional policy is open to any students who do not wish to share their scores. Students, regardless of test score submission, will be considered for applicable scholarships if their application is submitted by the deadline.

For more information, visit the Texas Tech University Office of Undergraduate Admissions website or call (806) 742-1480.

