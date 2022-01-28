Texas Tech to host first Spring Game under McGuire on April 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will host his first Spring Game leading the Red Raiders on April 23, the athletics department announced Friday as part of the Red Raiders’ full spring schedule.
The Red Raiders will officially kick off their first practice under McGuire on March 22, beginning a five-week stretch where Texas Tech will host three practices per week. All workouts will be in the afternoon, generally falling on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week with the lone exception being from April 11-15.
As part of McGuire’s commitment to making Texas Tech the unofficial home of the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA), all spring practices will be open to high school coaches and Red Raider football letterwinners. Texas Tech will announce fan opportunities around spring practices and the Spring Game in the coming weeks.
McGuire and his staff are allowed 15 spring practices by the NCAA to prepare for the 2022 season, which will feature seven home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium with trips by both Murray State and Houston during the non-conference slate and then Big 12 members Texas, Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma.
TEXAS TECH SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE
Practice #1 – March 22
Practice #2 – March 24
Practice #3 – March 26
Practice #4 – March 29
Practice #5 – March 31
Texas Tech Pro Day – March 31
Practice #6 – April 2
Practice #7 – April 5
Practice #8 – April 7
Practice #9 – April 9
Practice #10 – April 11
Practice #11 – April 13
Practice #12 – April 15
Practice #13 – April 19
Practice #14 – April 21
Texas Tech Spring Game – April 23
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.