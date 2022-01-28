Local Listings
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle crash near South Loop & Slide

4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Quaker Ave.
4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Quaker Ave.(TxDOT Camera)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a four-vehicle accident near South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.

Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes near Spur 327 and the South Loop. On ramp southbound access road to the loop is shutdown. Traffic is currently down to one lane. Seek an alternate route if possible.

No reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

