Traffic diverted by wreck at Quaker & 84th Street
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been diverted in the north and south lanes around Quaker and 84th Street as police deal with a two-car collision that has left one person with moderate injuries.
Northbound lanes of Quaker have been reduced to one lane. Southbound lanes are blocked.
The call came in a little after 10 p.m.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
