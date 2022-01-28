Local Listings
Traffic diverted by wreck at Quaker & 84th Street

Traffic has been diverted in the north and south lanes at Quaker and 84th Street as police deal with a two-car collision that has left one person with moderate injuries.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been diverted in the north and south lanes around Quaker and 84th Street as police deal with a two-car collision that has left one person with moderate injuries.

Northbound lanes of Quaker have been reduced to one lane. Southbound lanes are blocked.

The call came in a little after 10 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

