Traffic diverted by wreck at Quaker & 84th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been diverted in the north and south lanes around Quaker and 84th Street as police deal with a two-car collision that has left one person with moderate injuries.

Northbound lanes of Quaker have been reduced to one lane. Southbound lanes are blocked.

The call came in a little after 10 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

