Waters Elementary teacher named Texas VFW Teacher of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Waters Elementary School teacher was honored Friday morning after she was named the Texas Veteran of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year.

Melissa Funk was nominated by principal Linda Landin. Mrs. Funk was named the winner on Saturday, Jan. 22, and will now advance to compete for the national title.

Landin nominated Mrs. Funk for her dedication to teaching and mentoring her students in patriotism and civic responsibilities. Funk teaches her students to honor the sacrifices of our veterans through an outreach program and actively supports each of them to attend memorial observances and participate in community service.

Funk competed in the VFW District 9, which covers 38 counties.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.