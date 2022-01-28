Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Waters Elementary teacher named Texas VFW Teacher of the Year

A Waters Elementary School teacher was honored Friday morning after she was named the Texas...
A Waters Elementary School teacher was honored Friday morning after she was named the Texas Veteran of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Waters Elementary School teacher was honored Friday morning after she was named the Texas Veteran of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year.

Melissa Funk was nominated by principal Linda Landin. Mrs. Funk was named the winner on Saturday, Jan. 22, and will now advance to compete for the national title.

Landin nominated Mrs. Funk for her dedication to teaching and mentoring her students in patriotism and civic responsibilities. Funk teaches her students to honor the sacrifices of our veterans through an outreach program and actively supports each of them to attend memorial observances and participate in community service.

Funk competed in the VFW District 9, which covers 38 counties.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Latest News

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College to host 24th annual Scholarship Gala
Noon Notebook: SPC to host 24th annual Scholarship Gala
Noon Notebook: SPC to host 24th annual Scholarship Gala
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 1/28/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Jan. 28
KCBD News at Noon - 1/28/22
KCBD News at Noon - Friday, Jan. 28