Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after...
Parents charged with manslaughter after infant dies from drug toxicity
A Hockley County Sheriff’s deputy who found what looked like a stylish skull lunchbox on the...
Sheriff’s deputy finds ‘lunchbox’ filled with pills, methamphetamine
Stained glass at Christ the King Cathedral in Lubbock, TX.
Webb pleads guilty to wire fraud, transferring $261K from Christ the King in Lubbock
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Quaker Ave.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle crash near South Loop & Slide

Latest News

Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Mailman braves strong winds, snow in Rhode Island