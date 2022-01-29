Local Listings
Former student suing Muleshoe ISD, accusing them of ignoring sexual misconduct

Stephanie Lowery (Source: Bailey County Jail)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - A former student at Muleshoe ISD is suing the district, trying to hold it responsible for what the student claims was sexual misconduct from a former teacher.

Stephanie Lowery was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor in 2018, accused of illegally transporting a minor across state lines.

Court records show Lowery engaged in illegal sexual misconduct with the student.

The accuser now claims the district acted with deliberate indifference and failed to take action to prevent it.

The district denies the allegation and holds that Title IX protections do not apply. They have asked a federal court to dismiss the lawsuit.

