Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 28
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 28.
GIRLS
Plainview 62, Palo Duro 29
Shallowater 45, Childress 25
Sundown 49, Seagraves 23
Levelland 64, Sweetwater 13
Lubbock Cooper 65, Lubbock High 33
Brownfield 73, Dimmitt 26
Sudan 69, Plains 52
Lorenzo 64, Crosbyton 42
Whiteface 53, Wellman-Union 28
All Saints 40, Abilene Christian 32
Monterey 77, Abilene Cooper 37
Klondike 77, Midland TLC 0
Ropes 61, Smyer 28
Jayton 57, Patton Springs 28
Sands 52, Grady 16
Motley County 32, Paducah 29
Littlefield 43, Denver City 27
Anton 39, Amherst 15
Estacado 48, Snyder 39
Abilene Wylie 51, Coronado 48
Post 40, Tahoka 16
Ralls 29, New Deal 22
Floydada 51, Lockney 45
Lubbock Christian 73, Lake Country 30
Frenship 92, Abilene 30
Spur 53, Guthrie 17
Idalou 85, Tulia 47
Springlake-Earth 63, Hart 33
O’Donnell 46, Petersburg 45
Silverton 31, White Deer 30
Hermleigh 65, Trent 6
Borden County 71, Garden City 32
Farwell 59, Vega 44
BOYS
New Home 75, Kingdom Prep 32
All Saints 54, Abilene Christian 45
Trinity Christian 65, Colleyville Covenant 64
Amherst 70, Anton 31
Jayton 77, Patton Springs 25
Palo Duro 85, Plainview 51
Springlake-Earth 92, Hart 37
Guthrie 59, Spur 46
Brownfield 47, Dimmitt 45
Lubbock Christian 75, Lake Country 57
Seagraves 50, Sundown 40
Whiteface 65, Wellman-Union 33
Lubbock Cooper 65, Lubbock High 48
Post 50, Tahoka 46
Shallowater 59, Childress 51
Abilene Wylie 50, Coronado 43
Estacado 71, Snyder 35
New Deal 65, Ralls 31
Frenship 80, Abilene 30
Ropes 53, Smyer 39
Lorenzo 53, Crosbyton 43
O’Donnell 40, Petersburg 33
Southland 33, Wilson 20
Whitharral 54, Kress 42
Olton 91, Bovina 38
Levelland 48, Sweetwater 38
Ira 76, TLCAA 13
Farwell 63, Vega 44
Grady 46, Sands 40
Hermleigh 70, Trent 4
