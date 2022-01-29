Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 28.

GIRLS

Plainview 62, Palo Duro 29

Shallowater 45, Childress 25

Sundown 49, Seagraves 23

Levelland 64, Sweetwater 13

Lubbock Cooper 65, Lubbock High 33

Brownfield 73, Dimmitt 26

Sudan 69, Plains 52

Lorenzo 64, Crosbyton 42

Whiteface 53, Wellman-Union 28

All Saints 40, Abilene Christian 32

Monterey 77, Abilene Cooper 37

Klondike 77, Midland TLC 0

Ropes 61, Smyer 28

Jayton 57, Patton Springs 28

Sands 52, Grady 16

Motley County 32, Paducah 29

Littlefield 43, Denver City 27

Anton 39, Amherst 15

Estacado 48, Snyder 39

Abilene Wylie 51, Coronado 48

Post 40, Tahoka 16

Ralls 29, New Deal 22

Floydada 51, Lockney 45

Lubbock Christian 73, Lake Country 30

Frenship 92, Abilene 30

Spur 53, Guthrie 17

Idalou 85, Tulia 47

Springlake-Earth 63, Hart 33

O’Donnell 46, Petersburg 45

Silverton 31, White Deer 30

Hermleigh 65, Trent 6

Borden County 71, Garden City 32

Farwell 59, Vega 44

BOYS

New Home 75, Kingdom Prep 32

All Saints 54, Abilene Christian 45

Trinity Christian 65, Colleyville Covenant 64

Amherst 70, Anton 31

Jayton 77, Patton Springs 25

Palo Duro 85, Plainview 51

Springlake-Earth 92, Hart 37

Guthrie 59, Spur 46

Brownfield 47, Dimmitt 45

Lubbock Christian 75, Lake Country 57

Seagraves 50, Sundown 40

Whiteface 65, Wellman-Union 33

Lubbock Cooper 65, Lubbock High 48

Post 50, Tahoka 46

Shallowater 59, Childress 51

Abilene Wylie 50, Coronado 43

Estacado 71, Snyder 35

New Deal 65, Ralls 31

Frenship 80, Abilene 30

Ropes 53, Smyer 39

Lorenzo 53, Crosbyton 43

O’Donnell 40, Petersburg 33

Southland 33, Wilson 20

Whitharral 54, Kress 42

Olton 91, Bovina 38

Levelland 48, Sweetwater 38

Ira 76, TLCAA 13

Farwell 63, Vega 44

Grady 46, Sands 40

Hermleigh 70, Trent 4

